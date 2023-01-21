ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert Burns confident he'll stop Neil Magny at UFC 283: 'We're not doing more than 10 minutes'

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Gilbert Burns feels his highlight finishing reel will get a little bigger on Saturday.

The former UFC title challenger and top welterweight contender strongly believes he’ll get a stoppage win in his return to the octagon. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on veteran Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) in the main card of UFC 283, the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Burns enters UFC 283 with plenty of confidence.

“I’m just going to do me,” Burns said at the UFC 283 weigh-in show. “I don’t even look at the odds, to be honest. There’s always a pressure on my back to finish these guys. I put that pressure. I want to finish.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to be 100 percent present. If I’m there, and I don’t know what’s going to be there on fight night when the lights come on, but if I’m there present, 100 percent in there, I’m going to finish Neil Magny. We’re not doing more than 10 minutes, if I’m present tomorrow.”

Burns is coming off a Fight of the Year contender in 2022, as he took rising star Khamzat Chimaev to a decision in an all-out war. Although he lost the bout, many feel Burns’ stock grew.

Burns feels UFC gold is in his future, and he’s determined to get himself another title shot. He’s not underestimating Magny, but expects that to be his first step back to a title run.

“I’m going to do pretty well against Neil Magny,” Burns said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I think I got his number.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

