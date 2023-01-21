ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC champion Zhang Weili receives massive welcome in return to China

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhGRt_0kM9d7k600

As expected, Zhang Weili was well received in her return to her home country.

UFC women’s strawweight champion was greeted by multitudes of fans, as she triumphantly returned to China after re-claiming the UFC title at 115 pounds. Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) did so by submitting then-champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 this past November in New York.

You can watch Weili’s reception in China in the videos below:

Weili is easily the most successful MMA fighter, regardless of gender, in to come out of China. She’s the first-ever Chinese champion in UFC history and currently one of the best pound-for-pound female fighters today.

Weili has been competing under the UFC banner since 2018, and she’s racked up notable victories over Esparza, Joanna Jędrzejczyk (twice), Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, and Jessica Aguilar.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner hit by second opponent problem for BLK Prime PPV

Adrien Broner faces uncertainty regarding his opponent for February 25 as “The Problem” readies to make his BLK Prime debut. Broner is lined up to fight Henry ‘Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy after original foe Ivan Redkach was pushed out due to a promotional issue. The four-weight...
ONTARIO, CA
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Yana Kunitskaya On Fighting Former Training Partner Holly Holm: ‘She Was A Big Motivation For Me’

Yana Kunitskaya opened up about previously training with her upcoming opponent Holly Holm. Kunitskaya is climbing the women’s bantamweight rankings with a massive opportunity in her next fight. The number six-ranked bantamweight will take on number three-ranked Holm, a former UFC champion, on March 25. ‘Foxy’ joined Mike Owens of MiddleEasy to discuss the upcoming matchup and had this to say:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy