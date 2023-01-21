ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
KTRE

Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
The Daily South

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years

Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
FORT WORTH, TX

