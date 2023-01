Victor Wembanyama seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick on almost every NBA Mock Draft. How will he fit with the teams who could win the draft lottery?. Victor Wembanyama is a unique talent. A 7-foot-5 unicorn with elite shot-blocking potential who also handles the ball like a guard and can drain deep 3s off the dribble. We’re still months away from the NBA Draft lottery, let alone the actual NBA Draft, but things are already looking fairly clear.

17 HOURS AGO