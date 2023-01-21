ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Metro Schools holding collecting winter coats for students, families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools’ Community Achieves team is collecting new winter coats for students and families. The goal is to collect more than 1,000 winter coats. The drive continues through Feb. 10. Drop off locations include:. Martin Professional Development Center, 2400 Fairfax Ave. District Support...
NASHVILLE, TN
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSMV

Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said. The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

