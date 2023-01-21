I have to drive it everyday. It's crazy out there on 31. my prayers for the family of those who were killed. It's heartbreaking. it's way too much traffic for a two-lane. I don't know why they haven't built a bypass around Spring Hill, build extra Lanes , are done something besides patch and repave the roads they knew that this was going to happen years ago, but they're spending money on unnecessary projects. and believe me the traffic is going to be a hell of a lot worse when they get the battery plant going, apartment buildings going up,condos, houses. and I do believe there's going to be some road rage which I've experienced already. Spring Hill it ain't looking good.
