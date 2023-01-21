ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 5

Jeannie Furno
3d ago

I have to drive it everyday. It's crazy out there on 31. my prayers for the family of those who were killed. It's heartbreaking. it's way too much traffic for a two-lane. I don't know why they haven't built a bypass around Spring Hill, build extra Lanes , are done something besides patch and repave the roads they knew that this was going to happen years ago, but they're spending money on unnecessary projects. and believe me the traffic is going to be a hell of a lot worse when they get the battery plant going, apartment buildings going up,condos, houses. and I do believe there's going to be some road rage which I've experienced already. Spring Hill it ain't looking good.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro house fire under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Fatal crash in Bedford County, two dead

Vehicular homicide charges have been brought against an alleged drunk driver after two people in his vehicle were killed in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon just west of Shelbyville. The man, Ezequiel Estrada, 42, of Shelbyville, has also been charged with vehicular assault, DUI and failure to yield. He...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months

The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. A third child has died from flu complications according to the Tennessee Department of Health. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Missing Person: Acacia Crawford

Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said. The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said. The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy