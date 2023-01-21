ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiiirl.com

Hawaii Athletes Join Special Olympics USA Team for 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin

Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189

Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu

Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
HONOLULU, HI
The Hill

Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country

Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States.   In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Showers increasing this week, some heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
HAWAII STATE

