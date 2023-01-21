Read full article on original website
hawaiiirl.com
Hawaii Athletes Join Special Olympics USA Team for 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin
Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
travelweekly.com
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John...
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Eddie champion was on duty before being official invitee
It's time to catch that energy swell and today's ride of the day is 2023 Eddie champion Luke Shepardson! Hawaii's own city and county lifeguard scored 89 points of a possible 90.
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
MEO clears land for future affordable rentals
Hawai'i has a crisis that centers on the need for affordable housing. Gov. Josh Green is making this his priority.
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu
Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Showers increasing this week, some heavy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
