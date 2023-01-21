Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison in October 2021 killing of driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally shot another man during a robbery in October 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Auguston Kane Medelez, 20, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday. He was sentenced in the 226th District Court. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents
SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
fox7austin.com
Family of inmate killed by corrections officer, community organizations hold protest in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright, who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December, held a demonstration in San Marcos Sunday to protest and call for transparency in the investigation into his death. Community organizations Mano Amiga, Hays County Jail Advocates,...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Pictures of blood found in bedroom, burnt pile found in backyard shown to jury in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in the trial of a U.S. Air Force major charged with killing his wife were shown evidence of blood and a burnt pile found at the couple’s home. Andre McDonald is on trial for the 2019 slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald. The first...
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
KSAT 12
Fight over car burglary spills into street; man, woman then hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a fight that stemmed from a car burglary late Sunday night put a man and woman in the path of traffic on a busy West Side road. Both of them were hit by an oncoming car in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, near Benrus Boulevard.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
kurv.com
Head-On Collision Kills Seven
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Court has recessed for the day and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The trial for Andre McDonald will resume on Tuesday after a shocking start to the trial. The Air Force major is facing first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection...
KSAT 12
3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
Comments / 0