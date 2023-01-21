ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, TX

KSAT 12

Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
SEGUIN, TX
kurv.com

Head-On Collision Kills Seven

Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Andre McDonald murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Court has recessed for the day and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The trial for Andre McDonald will resume on Tuesday after a shocking start to the trial. The Air Force major is facing first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

