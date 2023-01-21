Read full article on original website
Honest McDonald’s Customer Returns $5K He Was Given By Accident
A TikToker, Josiah Vargas with username @dookiedoeboy recently shared a video detailing a tempting experience he had during his visit to a McDonald’s drive-thru in Elkhart, Indiana that left him shocked and tested his moral principle. The clip which has now gone viral and has more than 2.3 million...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Food Beast
Man Lost At Sea For A Month Survived Off A Bottle Of Ketchup And Garlic Powder
While making repairs on his boat, 47-year-old Elvis Francois was hit by heavy currents and pulled out to sea. According to The Associated Press, after making contact with his friends, he lost his signal. Unable to call for help, Francois would remain adrift for 24 days. In a video released...
Food Beast
Gatorade Debuts Its First-Ever Energy Drink, 'Fast Twitch'
The energy drink space has skyrocketed in recent years and Gatorade has taken notice. Long known as the standard of performance beverages, Gatorade now enters the chat with its first-ever energy drink, Fast Twitch. Fast Twitch ignites the senses with 200mg of caffeine and was developed in consultation with the...
