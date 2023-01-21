Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.

HAWAII STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO