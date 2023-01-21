Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu
Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
Hawaii Magazine
Keahou Joins the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra for an Unforgettable Night of Music
Mele will fill the historic Hawai‘i Theatre when Keahou joins the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for HapaSymphony on Feb. 4. With its signature bright harmonies, Keahou has earned a staggering 17 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for its first three albums. Keauhou, which means “the new wind/renewed...
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
bigislandnow.com
What events are happening at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in February?
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park features a variety of events in February, including a Hawaiian carving demonstration, talks about the rare and unique species and habitats the park protects, ranger-led programs and Kahuku coffee. All events are free, but park entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by the...
mauinow.com
Artist 2 Artist with Henry Kapono features Hawaiian Legends in series of four concerts
Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with a Hawaiian Legends Hana Hou concerts with host Henry Kapono performing with returning artists considered legends in their own right. The series, taking place in the MACC’s intimate McCoy Studio Theater, will continue to allow...
Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For
Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
MEO clears land for future affordable rentals
Hawai'i has a crisis that centers on the need for affordable housing. Gov. Josh Green is making this his priority.
mauinow.com
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants on Maui
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
hawaiiirl.com
Hawaii Athletes Join Special Olympics USA Team for 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin
Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
KHON2
Living Akamai: Real Estate Update
Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers talks real estate updates, and varying opinions on where Hawaii’s real estate market is headed. According to Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers, When Hawaii mortgage interest rates started to climb, housing inventory sat for a longer period of time. While the “Days on Market” number increased, prices in general did not decrease as much as the public might think.
Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies
The Hawai'i Health Department is launching its "sweet lies" campaign targeting soft drink manufactures who they say lie on their labeling.
DLNR is giving native birds a fighting chance
Deep in the Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of Hawai'i's most endangered indigenous birds. Several species of the Hawaiian honeycreeper are staring down the barrel of extinction.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
