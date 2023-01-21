ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu

Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
What events are happening at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in February?

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park features a variety of events in February, including a Hawaiian carving demonstration, talks about the rare and unique species and habitats the park protects, ranger-led programs and Kahuku coffee. All events are free, but park entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by the...
Ujwal Sharma

Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For

Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
Hawaii Athletes Join Special Olympics USA Team for 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin

Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189

Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
Living Akamai: Real Estate Update

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers talks real estate updates, and varying opinions on where Hawaii’s real estate market is headed. According to Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers, When Hawaii mortgage interest rates started to climb, housing inventory sat for a longer period of time. While the “Days on Market” number increased, prices in general did not decrease as much as the public might think.
