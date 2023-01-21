ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA

We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties

In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits

Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy