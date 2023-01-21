Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
opb.org
Washington bill would restrict blinking nighttime lights on wind turbines
Tri-Cities area residents have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up. “The first...
KOMO News
Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
Gov. Inslee in Bellingham to see the ‘future of electric transportation in Washington’
“It is a milestone, a joint effort to develop a cleaner maritime industry and to speed up the green transition.”
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
Washington state sheriffs, police chiefs shift gears for police pursuit bills
(The Center Square) – The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill...
Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA
We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
745 people died from traffic accidents in Washington in 2022, the highest number since 1990
PARKLAND, Wash. — The number of people killed on Washington roads reached levels the state hasn’t seen in decades. Preliminary reports from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission showed 745 people were killed in crashes in 2022. Amber Weilert’s son Michael loved to make people smile and loved to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
Chronicle
Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties
In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
q13fox.com
One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits
Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
Comments / 0