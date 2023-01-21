Read full article on original website
John Chandler
3d ago
Need oil rig divers. Well at least before Biden shut down Americans oil production. Don’t think our government has the brains but hope our politicians are shutting down Americans oil production to suck dry all the other world countries dry which would leave America with the only cookies on the planet. Only cost us more in everything which the millionaires as our politicians could care less as higher taxes mean more money they can skim for their personal profits
2
Related
Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!
It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
cbs7.com
Power outages in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
cbs7.com
Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa unveils unique mural
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. Finding Family: Louis. Updated:...
cbs7.com
Regan Elementary unveils mural
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on...
cbs7.com
Odessa High students get invited to prestigious program in New York
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three Odessa High School students got invited to be a part of the High School Honors Performance series in New York. With the chance to perform in the historic Carnegie Hall. Brothers Ezaiah and Zavian Cisneros, and long time friend Gabriel Haley, are percussionists. They were chosen...
cbs7.com
Midland College’s search for President is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.
cbs7.com
City of Andrews phone lines down, landfill closed
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the city’s Facebook page the City of Andrews’ phone lines are down. The post says that this is due to the weather. In addition, the city has closed the landfill. CBS7 will update this story with more information as...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
cbs7.com
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council voted 4 - 2 against the Hogan Park Project at today’s meeting. The vote was a resolution on whether or not to approve a development and lease agreement with the Permian Basin quality of place conservancy for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of certain improvements to Hogan Park.
cbs7.com
Midland College hosts presidential search open forums
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm. All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine...
Permian Basin community honors two local veterans with sendoff they deserve
MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday, it was thought that two local veterans who had recently passed away had no next of kin, which left them in need of funding to be honored the way they deserve to be. However, both veterans actually do have family. George Thomas was adopted...
List: Permian Basin severe weather delays and closures
ODESSA, Texas — In preparation for possible icy weather conditions, some schools have decided to either close or have delayed openings and start times Tuesday. Snyder ISD - classes canceled, facilities closed Jan. 24. Hobbs Municipal Schools- classes canceled Jan. 24. We will continue to update this list as...
Will Midland/Odessa See Snow Tomorrow
If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.
West Texas Restaurants That Give Freebies or Discounts on Your Birthday
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College storms back in 2nd half to beat Odessa College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Lady Chaps (9-11) overcame an eight point deficit in the second half to beat the Wranglers (9-6). Watch the video above for highlights from the...
Flooded alley leads to arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies. According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
cbs7.com
Country music star Larry Gatlin teaching UTPB music course
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music star Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, a grammy award winning trio, is teaching a music class at the University of Texas Permian Basin this semester. A famous country music singer and West Texas native, Gatlin taught his first music class tonight as a...
