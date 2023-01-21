Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
Tesla announces new $3.5B facility east of Sparks to build all-electric semi trucks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tesla announced plans Tuesday to build a new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility east of Sparks to build the company's all-electric semi trucks. The facility, which will be built at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, is expected to create more than 3,000...
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nnbw.com
Aqua Metals selects TRIC for lithium battery recycling campus
Aqua Metals, Inc., plans phased development of a five-acre recycling campus at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center designed to process more than 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material annually, according to a news release. Nevada is the only state with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain...
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
2news.com
Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December
Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
fernleyreporter.com
REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon
With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
2news.com
Boil Water Notice for Gold Hill and Divide in Storey County
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide. The county says public works is fixing the break. Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.
mynews4.com
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
2news.com
Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa
A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo focuses on budget, education and election integrity in first State of the State Address
Joe Lombardo gave his first State of the State address as Nevada Governor in Carson City Monday night. In his speech, Governor Lombardo focused on key issues that he hopes he can accomplish while in office which includes lowering the tax burden on Nevada families and businesses. "As I said...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
2news.com
Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller
Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
Subpoena granted in Reno mayor's suit over tracking device
A judge has granted a subpoena sought by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle.
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
2news.com
Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury
New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
Comments / 0