Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nnbw.com

Aqua Metals selects TRIC for lithium battery recycling campus

Aqua Metals, Inc., plans phased development of a five-acre recycling campus at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center designed to process more than 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material annually, according to a news release. Nevada is the only state with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December

Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
fernleyreporter.com

REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon

With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
FALLON, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa

A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller

Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury

New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
RENO, NV

