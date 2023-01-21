Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
KELOLAND TV
Meth found in car following pursuit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a pursuit in the southern part of the city. Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police saw a vehicle speeding on 5th street and tried to pull it over. It didn’t stop and officers pursued the vehicle...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
kotatv.com
Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
kotatv.com
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will. The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive...
KEVN
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
kotatv.com
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
q957.com
DCI to investigate Rapid City police shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Rapid City police officers were in an area of north...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
kotatv.com
Burn... Beetle... Burn!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday, people headed down to Custer to participate in their Burning Beetle celebration. The annual event was created to help people come to terms with the Pine Beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. And for the past 11 years, the community of...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department responds to more than 21,000 calls in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prepare, prevent, and protect is the mission statement of the Rapid City Fire Department and the release of their 2022 statistics shows how they’re upholding these values. The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 21,494 calls for service last year, a minimal increase when...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City parking ramp repairs continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Work on the parking ramp in downtown Rapid City will begin Jan. 30. Next week the southeast stairwell will be closed for renovations. In addition to making the stairwells safer, the estimated $3.7 million project will include updates to the structure and routine maintenance. “There...
kotatv.com
Advocates hope to provide accurate count of Rapid City’s homeless population
kotatv.com
Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approval to apply for a $20 million grant was approved at Tuesday’s Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors meeting. The grant, if approved, will be used as a major effort to move forward with project one of the airport renovation. In project one, the executive director of the airport says they will replace luggage carts with a conveyer belt to bring luggage to planes and add an additional line at the TSA security area. The grant money would cover about 40 percent of the total project one bill.
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
gowatertown.net
NEW: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City (Audio)
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to Rapid City.
