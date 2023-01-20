Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WhistleStop Bar-B-Que Festival coming to an end
The EarlyWorks Family of Museums has announced the annual WhistleStop Bar-B-Que Festival will not return for 2023.
256today.com
Daily Thread opening at Parkway Place
HUNTSVILLE – You’ll soon be able to get some new threads in Huntsville. Well, Daily Thread, anyway. The New York-based retailer is opening Friday at Parkway Place. “Daily Thread is a place to shop where every body is beautiful, and we are excited to introduce you to your new favorite store,” Robin Putnam, vice president of operations, said in a news release.
Non-profit hosts grocery giveaway in Decatur
One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.
256today.com
Morgan Metals announces Athens expansion
ATHENS – An Athens metal manufacturing company plans to expand in 2023. Morgan Metals President Patrick Townsend said the expansion is to serve the growing number of industries in North Alabama. The company will add a 4,800 square-foot building and a loading dock at its U.S. 31 facility. “This...
256today.com
Cyber Huntsville board adds six members
HUNTSVILLE – One of Mayor Tommy Battle’s most challenging initiatives, Cyber Huntsville, has approved its 2023 board of directors with six more members added. Cyber Huntsville grew out of Battle’s 2010 cyber initiative made up of industry, government, and academic institutions whose collective technical expertise and leadership help solve local, regional, and national cyber challenges.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
256today.com
Decatur’s Pryor Field set to soar
TANNER — A “hidden gem,” Pryor Field Regional Airport is planning major upgrades and expansion to support Limestone County, the fastest growing county in the state. Among the plans are a taxiway to help accommodate Boeing 737s and C-130s as well as more hangars. The airport is...
256today.com
Find Your New Career at Huntsville Hospital
Launch your career with Huntsville Hospital Health System, the highest ranked North Alabama health system as one of the nation’s best employers by Forbes. For its America’s Best Employers by State 2022 rankings, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions.
256today.com
Army STEM apprenticeships open at UAH
HUNTSVILLE – The Army Educational Outreach Program at the University of Alabama in Huntsville has announced the opening of 2023 applications for STEM apprenticeships and. This program directly benefits the mission of the U.S. Department of Defense without a requirement for military service. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
256today.com
Aerobotix wins Lockheed Martin supplier award
HUNTSVILLE — Aerobotix, a Huntsville-based robotics integrator, has received a special Lockheed Martin Supplier Recognition Award at the Lockheed Martin Supplier Conference. The company, a “a vital partner” of Lockheed Martin’s Space Division, was honored for “Ease of Doing Business.” It is the second time in three years Aerobotix has won the award.
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
256today.com
Huntsville Hospital leads state for online job ads
MONTGOMERY — With the high demand for health care professionals, it’s no surprise that two healthcare systems lead the state in online job ads. According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, the Huntsville Hospital System had 1,408 online ads in December; the UAB Health System had the second-most with 1,200.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
256today.com
Boeing is growing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Boeing celebrated the expansion of its Huntsville Electronic Center of Excellence Monday, with a long list of distinguished guests in attendance. The aerospace giant also presented a $150,000 grant to the Aum Foundation. U.S. Rep. Dale Strong, State Sen. Steve Livingston, State Rep. Rex Reynolds, Huntsville Mayor...
256today.com
Athens State appoints Wehlburg interim president
ATHENS – Dr. Catherine Wehlburg has been named interim president of Athens State University, the Board of Trustees announced. Wehlburg was provost and vice president for academic affairs and was named acting president when Dr. Philip Way resigned Dec. 31. With her appointment, Wehlburg will take a more active...
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
Comments / 0