Ohio State

Axios

Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place

The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging

The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

National Archives misses deadline to give House info on Biden’s classified docs

National Archives did not meet the Tuesday deadline to turn over requested materials to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability for its investigation into classified documents found in President Biden's home and former office. Driving the news: "The National Archives has not produced the requested documents to the Committee...
Axios

What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries

Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
INDIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Axios

Biden's new tax hammer

President Biden will deliver a major economic speech this week spotlighting fringe economic proposals championed by House Republicans — including a controversial bill to abolish the IRS and replace it with a 30% national sales tax. Why it matters: With a divided Congress, the political battle over the economy...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Biden takes bipartisan heat from lawmakers over latest classified docs

Democratic and Republican members of Congress alike on Sunday reproached President Biden over the discovery of yet another tranche of classified documents at his home in Delaware. Why it matters: Democrats' increasing willingness to publicly rebuke the president signals the White House's allies are treating the gradual trickle of classified...
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

What's next after federal judge dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, but he ruled that DeSantis violated Warren's free speech rights when he sent the prosecutor packing. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled Friday that he didn't...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Here comes the "most exciting committee" in Congress

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is excited about the additions of firebrand Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert, telling Axios "it's probably the most exciting committee" in congressional history. Why it matters: Comer admitted in an interview on Friday, before the revelation of classified documents at...
Axios

Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy

A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law. Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Sen. Reed asks FTC to investigate possible price gouging of eggs

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible price gouging by big egg companies because of the high price of eggs. Driving the news: Reed sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Tuesday asking the agency to open an investigation “to examine soaring profits to see if ‘fowl play’ or collusive pricing by industry giants could be unfairly harming consumers.”
Axios

Rep. Nancy Mace: GOP's abortion stance led to slim House majority

Republicans' stance on abortion hurt them in gaining a majority in the House of Representatives during the midterm elections, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Sunday. Driving the news: “We should have had a dozen or two-dozen seat majority this legislative session, but we don't because this is one of the issues that was top of mind for swing voters,” Mace said during the interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
