East Texas museum to mark 20th anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy
HEMPHILL, Texas – The 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and the legacy of its final crew will be honored with a public, multi-day commemoration event in East Texas. A full slate of events from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, themed ‘STS-107: Still Our Mission 20 Years...
KTRE
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
KTRE
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students
KTRE
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
KTRE
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town. Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve purchase of 7 patrol units and 2 transfer units for the She
Police release more details on crash that killed 2 SFA student athletes
CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said. Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m. A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. […]
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
kjas.com
Georgia-Pacific gives update on injured worker at Pineland facility
Georgia-Pacific has given an update on a worker who was critically injured in a Thursday morning incident at the company’s Pineland facility. Company spokeswoman Yana Ogletree on Monday said it happened when the worker found himself between two pieces of machinery. “This particular employee was caught between the back of a forklift and a kiln charge at the Pineland facility. Right now we’re working through all the investigation, through all the details, to understand what happened”, said Ogletree.
East Texas News
Edgar transferred to Wainwright
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
KTRE
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved a purchase order for seven new patrol units and two transport vehicles. Sheriff Jason Bridges says the sheriff’s office leases their patrol vehicles. Every year, some vehicles are cycled out and new ones are leased to give the deputies safer and newer patrol units.
Angelina County appoints new sheriff after Sanches’ 10-year tenure
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December. “I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. […]
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
KTRE
Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 3 Motor Vehicle Crashes
January 23, 2023 - The week of January 15th through 21st yielded 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, 3 of which involved motor vehicle accidents. Here's a summary of the week's events. The most active day of the week, Sunday, had 2 calls with the first coming...
KTRE
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
