ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6ZBj_0kM9aIBn00

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is being counted as a victim of a crash of some sort.

Police have now identified the victim and notified next of kin.

Carolyn Sue Aycox-Skaggs, 49, was found by officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, January 6 near the intersection of South Shields and S.E. 57th Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468cNK_0kM9aIBn00
SE 57th and Shields, OKC (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

According to Lt. Jeff Cooper with OKCPD, 911 started receiving multiple calls Friday night January 6 around 10:30 p.m. about “something in the roadway.”

Officers who first arrived found Aycox-Skaggs lying in the street, showing signs of having been run over multiple times.

That weekend, Cooper would not confirm that the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run, only that she had been run over multiple times by drivers who may not have realized that it was a body in the street and not just debris.

As of January 19, the term “hit-and-run” is still not being used by OKCPD.

However, according to PIO MSgt Gary Knight, detectives have a suspect in the death, but charges have not been filed as of Thursday, Jan. 19.

Free Press will continue to follow this story as more reliable information is obtained.

The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 4

Jennjr Roze Mc Bride
4d ago

We need our lawmakers to stop wasting time and improve our inner city inner urban Okc, upgrade sidewalks for pedestrians including the rough roads

Reply
5
T One
4d ago

Right !! I moved here from another state and Oklahoma City has limited sidewalks and they're usually in the most random of places. Really weird.

Reply
5
Brenda
4d ago

This state needs more sidewalks! This is what makes Oklahoma so dangerous for pedestrians!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning. According to police, the pedestrian was hit near SE 44th and Douglas before the snow moved in on Tuesday. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Dead After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at an intersection in southwest Oklahoma City. Police say the crash happened near Southeast 44th and Douglas on Tuesday morning. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified anyone involved. Officers said the driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Police search for suspect after person stabbed to …. One person was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
959
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy