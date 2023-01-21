OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is being counted as a victim of a crash of some sort.

Police have now identified the victim and notified next of kin.

Carolyn Sue Aycox-Skaggs, 49, was found by officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, January 6 near the intersection of South Shields and S.E. 57th Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

SE 57th and Shields, OKC (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

According to Lt. Jeff Cooper with OKCPD, 911 started receiving multiple calls Friday night January 6 around 10:30 p.m. about “something in the roadway.”

Officers who first arrived found Aycox-Skaggs lying in the street, showing signs of having been run over multiple times.

That weekend, Cooper would not confirm that the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run, only that she had been run over multiple times by drivers who may not have realized that it was a body in the street and not just debris.

As of January 19, the term “hit-and-run” is still not being used by OKCPD.

However, according to PIO MSgt Gary Knight, detectives have a suspect in the death, but charges have not been filed as of Thursday, Jan. 19.

Free Press will continue to follow this story as more reliable information is obtained.

The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .