Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Jacob & Co. Reveals Custom Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorite" for Cristiano Ronaldo
After Cristiano Ronaldo joined Jacob & Co. for two new CR7 Epic X Watches, the luxury watchmaker has created a custom Caviar Flyin Tourbillon in celebration of their brand ambassador for joining the Saudi Arabinan Football Club Al Nassr. At first glance, the one-of-a-king Caviar Flying Tourbillon “Tsavorite” looks like...
The National Portrait Gallery Rebrands for Spring Opening
LONDON — A timely rebrand. The National Portrait Gallery is finally opening its doors on June 23 after being closed for refurbishments since June 2020.More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023 The museum is undergoing a massive transformation, physically and digitally across all of its channels with the help of creative designers Edit Brand Studio and brand strategists Boardroom Consulting. The rebrand includes a new monogram, logotype, typeface and color palette inspired by historic reference points and the gallery’s extensive collection of portraits. “Building...
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
hypebeast.com
Men's Paris Fashion Week FW23 Street Style Serves up Cozy and Creative Layering
Men’s Paris Fashion Week has officially wrapped up for the Fall/Winter 2023 season and for those who have braved the entire month from Florence for Pitti Uomo to Milan Fashion Week prior to attending France’s fashion capital, know that they were greeted with brisk weather and wintry chills all week.
hypebeast.com
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
hypebeast.com
NAMESAKE FW23 Takes the Sporting Spirit to the Y2K Aesthetic
NAMESAKE proves once again that basketball is in their DNA. This Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic-focused label presented its collection during Paris Fashion Week, continuously exploring traditional weaving techniques with upholstered fabrics for winter outerwear. Overcoming trauma he endured at a fraudulent Buddhist camp at the age of seven, Creative Director Steve Hsieh reflects on the horrors and the lessons learned. Through his experience, he understands that to find happiness, one must overcome the hurdles of grief. The collection acts as the foundation of the collection.
hypebeast.com
TAAKK FW23 Turns Abstract Paintings Into Clothes
For Fall/Winter 2023, Japanese menswear imprint TAAKK was largely inspired by abstract paintings. Led by designer Takuya Morikawa, who established the label in 2013, the collection’s vibrant persona garners interest, and its forward craftsmanship captures attention. At the foundation of this season’s textiles, Morikawa explored the intentional direction in...
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov FW23 Dismantles Traditional Tailoring With Vibrancy
The most recent Fall/Winter 2023 collection from Kiko Kostadinov was an impressive spectacle that paid homage to four forgotten fashion influences in womenswear design. The collection took notes from French designer Anne-Marie Beretta, the godmother of Italian fashion, Mariuccia Mandelli aka Krizia, American costume designer Irene Lentz and Roman sisters Sorelle Fontana.
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Signature America’s Cup Gets Dipped in Cornflower Blue
Since its introduction in 1997 for the Luna Rossa sailing team, the brand’s America’s Cup sneaker has remained a staple silhouette in its footwear catalog. Over its lifetime, the leather and mesh construction has appeared in a plethora of eye-catching colorways. Now, Prada has dipped the sneaker in crisp cornflower blue/silver.
hypebeast.com
The Row Fall 2023 Is a Masterclass in Understated Luxury
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s cult label, The Row, has worked hard to not be “just another celebrity brand.” How? By fine-tuning its identity, crafting a signature silhouette of minimal mastery and unmatched levels of luxury. Now, The Row unveils its Fall 2023 menswear collection, and things are looking simply beautiful.
hypebeast.com
Element’s Nature-Inspired SS23 Collection Comes Rooted in Style Accessibility
Following its 30th year of crafting skate-meets-outdoor garments, Element is back with a multi-functional new season collection. The arrival of Spring/Summer 2023 heralds a new focus for the brand, exploring the timeless silhouettes that form the foundations of their garment ranges. With the key vision being to create garments that...
hypebeast.com
Pinto is Feeling Blue with this New Floating Bed Frame
The bold Yves Klein-esque shade of blue that has been doing the rounds for a while seems to be sticking around – at least for Pinto, where it has popped up in its latest collection of furniture and homewares. Collectively named “Constellations”, the French label’s latest range includes a...
hypebeast.com
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences today...
hypebeast.com
Here's A Closer Look at Dior's 3D-Printed FW23 Footwear
Following a first look via the Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, we now get a closer look at Dior‘s new 3D-printed Derbys and boots courtesy of the fashion house’s head men’s footwear designer, Thibo Denis. In the lookbook images and runway, the pairs were often...
hypebeast.com
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
Comments / 1