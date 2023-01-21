London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.

1 DAY AGO