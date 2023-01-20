ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households

More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Death investigation at LCCF

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Police shoot, kill man in Deptford: Here’s what we know so far

DEPTFORD - A fatal police shooting on Sunday has prompted a mandatory state investigation into a deadly confrontation at a township home. According to the Attorney General's Office, here's what happened:. Police responded to a home on Fox Run Road after a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

