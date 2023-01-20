Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households
More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
YAHOO!
Death investigation at LCCF
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
YAHOO!
'I'm sorry every day for my choices': South Jersey man gets 55 years in murder of Plainsboro co-worker
NEW BRUNSWICK - The family of Carolyn Byington, who was murdered in her Plainsboro apartment by a co-worker, was encouraged to celebrate her life while the man responsible for her death will spend 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior...
YAHOO!
Police shoot, kill man in Deptford: Here’s what we know so far
DEPTFORD - A fatal police shooting on Sunday has prompted a mandatory state investigation into a deadly confrontation at a township home. According to the Attorney General's Office, here's what happened:. Police responded to a home on Fox Run Road after a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired...
Comments / 0