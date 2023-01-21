ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

What's the ideal 2023 Big 12 football schedule for Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1k9K_0kM9Zmre00

The quarterback carousel, courtesy of the transfer portal, has finally stopped spinning for Oklahoma State and its former starter, Spencer Sanders.

Oklahoma State settled in on Alan Bowman a couple weeks ago and Sanders landed at Ole Miss on Thursday.

In this week's newsletter, OSU beat writers Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh discuss the futures of Sanders and Bowman at their new locations, plus take a look ahead at the impending Big 12 football schedule release and more:

Who will have a better 2023 season, Alan Bowman at OSU or Spencer Sanders at Ole Miss?

Wright: It's going to be close, but I'm going with Sanders. It's not going to be easy for him at Ole Miss. He's going to have to unseat returning starter Jaxson Dart, who had a decent season, but Lane Kiffin pursued Sanders for a reason. His versatility is a perfect fit for that offense. And with an established run game, Sanders' running ability becomes an even bigger threat, similar to what OSU had in 2021. Bowman will be good, but Sanders is stepping into a more favorable situation to excel from the start.

Unruh: This is tough. I want to say Sanders, but he walked into a deep quarterback room that includes a returning starter and an incoming former five-star recruit through the portal. So, I’m going to go with Bowman just based on job security. The Cowboys brought in the former Texas Tech and Michigan passer for his veteran experience and to help bridge the gap to the younger players. I think he’s going to be good, but he’ll also have more room for some down moments. If Sanders struggles, Kiffin has experience in Dart and potential in former Walker Howard to turn to.

As we wait for the 2023 Big 12 football schedule to drop, which potential matchup intrigues you the most?

Unruh: Can I base this on available breweries? I want to go to Provo, Utah, because, well, it looks like an incredible place to visit and I think OSU-BYU would be an intriguing matchup. But there is not a single brewery there. So, sign me up for Cincinnati. I’ve never been and I know there are some good breweries along with the famous Skyline Chili. And I really should count the football aspect, so I’m curious how Cincinnati responds to the departure of Luke Fickell, who really had the Bearcats rolling under his guidance.

Wright: I’m intrigued by everything you said about Cincinnati, except Skyline Chili — mostly because I’m not buying the hype. I’m going to have to try it to be convinced of Cincy’s mastery of chili, and I’m ready to begin the test. I’d also like to see OSU-Houston become an annual Thanksgiving weekend game, just to guarantee a trip somewhere warm every other year for that weekend. But my excitement lies in the OSU-BYU series. I can’t wait to see the atmosphere in Provo and the surroundings of the stadium. For all the good and bad that has been said about BYU people, I’m looking forward to forming my own first-hand opinion.

Who would you say is OSU's winter sports MVP?

Wright: I'm going with Taylen Collins. She's not the Cowgirls' leading scorer, but her ability to impact a game in a multitude of ways has been critical to the team's rise. She's an efficient offensive threat, even if others are the top point-producers. She can defend inside or on the perimeter. She's averaging nearly 10 rebounds a game. Her athleticism brings a spark on both ends of the floor. Collins does a lot of dirty work that will help the Cowgirls pursue their goal of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Unruh: I’ll stick with basketball, but on the men’s side. Cowboys center Moussa Cisse’s importance cannot be overstated. He finally returned to the floor in Wednesday’s Bedlam victory, but for only 2 minutes. And he immediately forced a turnover just with his presence. But in the two weeks he’s been out with an ankle injury, OSU spiraled deeper into a hole. As coach Mike Boynton pointed out, Cisse is the most dynamic player the Cowboys have and perhaps the most dynamic player in the Big 12. That was always evident but even more so in the past few weeks. If he can get back into form rather quickly, the Cowboys have a shot at making a run into the NCAA Tournament.

Three stories you shouldn’t have missed

Jacob Unruh on the Cowboys’ big Bedlam basketball victory.

Berry Tramel on what Mike Gundy can use to entice a new defensive coordinator to Stillwater.

Scott Wright on the OSU women’s hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Hire

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy enjoys making the occasional outside-the-box staff hire. Today's addition of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo certainly qualifies as one. Nardo spent last season as the DC at Division II Gannon University and held the same role at another Division II program, ...
STILLWATER, OK
dallasexpress.com

Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy