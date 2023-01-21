What's the ideal 2023 Big 12 football schedule for Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys

The quarterback carousel, courtesy of the transfer portal, has finally stopped spinning for Oklahoma State and its former starter, Spencer Sanders.

Oklahoma State settled in on Alan Bowman a couple weeks ago and Sanders landed at Ole Miss on Thursday.

In this week's newsletter, OSU beat writers Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh discuss the futures of Sanders and Bowman at their new locations, plus take a look ahead at the impending Big 12 football schedule release and more:

Who will have a better 2023 season, Alan Bowman at OSU or Spencer Sanders at Ole Miss?

Wright: It's going to be close, but I'm going with Sanders. It's not going to be easy for him at Ole Miss. He's going to have to unseat returning starter Jaxson Dart, who had a decent season, but Lane Kiffin pursued Sanders for a reason. His versatility is a perfect fit for that offense. And with an established run game, Sanders' running ability becomes an even bigger threat, similar to what OSU had in 2021. Bowman will be good, but Sanders is stepping into a more favorable situation to excel from the start.

Unruh: This is tough. I want to say Sanders, but he walked into a deep quarterback room that includes a returning starter and an incoming former five-star recruit through the portal. So, I’m going to go with Bowman just based on job security. The Cowboys brought in the former Texas Tech and Michigan passer for his veteran experience and to help bridge the gap to the younger players. I think he’s going to be good, but he’ll also have more room for some down moments. If Sanders struggles, Kiffin has experience in Dart and potential in former Walker Howard to turn to.

As we wait for the 2023 Big 12 football schedule to drop, which potential matchup intrigues you the most?

Unruh: Can I base this on available breweries? I want to go to Provo, Utah, because, well, it looks like an incredible place to visit and I think OSU-BYU would be an intriguing matchup. But there is not a single brewery there. So, sign me up for Cincinnati. I’ve never been and I know there are some good breweries along with the famous Skyline Chili. And I really should count the football aspect, so I’m curious how Cincinnati responds to the departure of Luke Fickell, who really had the Bearcats rolling under his guidance.

Wright: I’m intrigued by everything you said about Cincinnati, except Skyline Chili — mostly because I’m not buying the hype. I’m going to have to try it to be convinced of Cincy’s mastery of chili, and I’m ready to begin the test. I’d also like to see OSU-Houston become an annual Thanksgiving weekend game, just to guarantee a trip somewhere warm every other year for that weekend. But my excitement lies in the OSU-BYU series. I can’t wait to see the atmosphere in Provo and the surroundings of the stadium. For all the good and bad that has been said about BYU people, I’m looking forward to forming my own first-hand opinion.

Who would you say is OSU's winter sports MVP?

Wright: I'm going with Taylen Collins. She's not the Cowgirls' leading scorer, but her ability to impact a game in a multitude of ways has been critical to the team's rise. She's an efficient offensive threat, even if others are the top point-producers. She can defend inside or on the perimeter. She's averaging nearly 10 rebounds a game. Her athleticism brings a spark on both ends of the floor. Collins does a lot of dirty work that will help the Cowgirls pursue their goal of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Unruh: I’ll stick with basketball, but on the men’s side. Cowboys center Moussa Cisse’s importance cannot be overstated. He finally returned to the floor in Wednesday’s Bedlam victory, but for only 2 minutes. And he immediately forced a turnover just with his presence. But in the two weeks he’s been out with an ankle injury, OSU spiraled deeper into a hole. As coach Mike Boynton pointed out, Cisse is the most dynamic player the Cowboys have and perhaps the most dynamic player in the Big 12. That was always evident but even more so in the past few weeks. If he can get back into form rather quickly, the Cowboys have a shot at making a run into the NCAA Tournament.

