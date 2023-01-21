Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Public Radio
UIC faculty reach a tentative agreement, end strike
UIC administrators responded to union demands to increase faculty minimum salaries and to add more money into annual raise pools. Reset digs into the agreement and learns when the contract could be finalized. GUEST: Lisa Philip, higher education reporter, WBEZ.
Chicago Public Radio
Board of Ethics wants Lightfoot campaign investigated over recruiting student volunteers from CPS, City Colleges
The Chicago Board of Ethics on Monday asked inspectors general for the city and Chicago Public Schools to investigate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign to determine if the campaign violated the city’s ethics ordinance by recruiting student volunteers at CPS and City Colleges in exchange for class credit.
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
Ethics Board Asks City, CPS Inspector Generals to Probe Lightfoot Campaign Emails Sent to Teachers, College Instructors
The Chicago Board of Ethics voted unanimously Monday to ask both the Chicago inspector general and the Chicago Public Schools inspector general to probe whether Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign violated the city’s government ethics ordinance. The call comes after the Lightfoot campaign sent emails to CPS teachers and...
Chicago Public Radio
From downtown Chicago to the neighborhoods, here’s how the mayoral candidates are vowing to strengthen the city’s economy
From vacant storefronts on Michigan Avenue to high-profile departures of some corporate headquarters to the shuttering of neighborhood grocery stores, Chicago’s economy has been challenged by both the pandemic and crime. As Mayor Lori Lightfoot now seeks a second term in office, her rivals are putting the blame on...
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
WGNtv.com
Governors State University graduate student shot, killed during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A Governors State University graduate student was shot and killed during a robbery on the South Side over the weekend. Officials with the University Park-area institution confirmed the victim was 23-year-old Devsish Nanpedu, of India. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Nanpedu and another man, 22, were approached by...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
regionnewssource.org
Another Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced
Keenan Seymour, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering activity for his role and participation in the Latin Dragons street gang, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Seymour was sentenced to 180 months...
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Chicago Police Face Renewed Questions About Extremist Cops as Lightfoot Dismisses Concerns
Twice in the past three months, probes by the city’s watchdog have uncovered ties between members of the Chicago Police Department and far-right extremist groups that have clashed with the United States government. And twice in the past three months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to answer questions from...
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
chicagocrusader.com
Suspended CPD officer with Proud Boys ties will return to work one day after city elections
Robert Bakker, the Chicago police officer suspended last October for 120 days after lying to investigators about his association with the far-right group Proud Boys, will be back on the street March 1, the Sun-Times reported in a recent story. Bakker’s return will come one day after Chicago’s general election...
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
Chicago Public Radio
Why are so many homeless people seeking shelter at O’Hare and in transit hubs?
If you’ve flown through O’Hare Airport recently, you may have noticed people sleeping in hallways or near the baggage claim. This isn’t uncommon in Chicago when the temperature drops, but the number of unhoused people seeking shelter in these transit hubs has increased over the last several years.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Former Cook County Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks sentenced
CHICAGO - A federal judge sentenced a former longtime Cook County Board of Review worker to three months behind bars for helping lower property taxes in exchange for $43,000 in cash bribes. Danilo "Danny B" Barjaktarevic admitted last year that he offered to have property assessments lowered for bribes at...
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
Comments / 0