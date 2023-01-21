ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Public Radio

UIC faculty reach a tentative agreement, end strike

UIC administrators responded to union demands to increase faculty minimum salaries and to add more money into annual raise pools. Reset digs into the agreement and learns when the contract could be finalized. GUEST: Lisa Philip, higher education reporter, WBEZ.
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
regionnewssource.org

Another Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced

Keenan Seymour, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering activity for his role and participation in the Latin Dragons street gang, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Seymour was sentenced to 180 months...
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CBS Chicago

Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
