klkntv.com
Just one missed property tax payment could cost you your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – County records show that a Lincoln family lost ownership of their home after they missed their property tax payment. This could happen to anyone in Nebraska, which is why it’s important to know how the payments work. “We all get a bill mailed to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
klkntv.com
COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
KSNB Local4
Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
klkntv.com
Changes to watch for as 2023 tax season begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday marks the first day of the 2023 tax season, and it comes with changes. The pandemic affected the previous years, so there are things you should know as you prepare to file. More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed,...
klkntv.com
Twelve Nebraskans build home for family in need in Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLK) — Taking with them a ray of hope, a group of volunteers left Nebraska City and arrived in Mexico two days ago. They are there to build a home for a family in need. “It’s life changing,” volunteer Joel Wichman said. “But it’s what we’re called...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
klkntv.com
Court documents allege how dispute over dog led to slaying of Lincoln teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A dispute over an unleashed dog led up to the slaying of a Lincoln teen on Saturday, court documents allege. According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday, 29-year-old Armon Rejai was walking his dog near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue when he began arguing with his neighbors.
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
doniphanherald.com
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York
YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
waynedailynews.com
Second Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity, Applications Due At The End of February
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced there will be a second round of funding available for the 2022 Public Works Opportunity under the Community Development AmpliFund system. Applications will be accepted no later than 11:59 PM on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Public Works Opportunity...
