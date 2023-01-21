ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

klkntv.com

Just one missed property tax payment could cost you your home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – County records show that a Lincoln family lost ownership of their home after they missed their property tax payment. This could happen to anyone in Nebraska, which is why it’s important to know how the payments work. “We all get a bill mailed to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
HALL COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Changes to watch for as 2023 tax season begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday marks the first day of the 2023 tax season, and it comes with changes. The pandemic affected the previous years, so there are things you should know as you prepare to file. More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Twelve Nebraskans build home for family in need in Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLK) — Taking with them a ray of hope, a group of volunteers left Nebraska City and arrived in Mexico two days ago. They are there to build a home for a family in need. “It’s life changing,” volunteer Joel Wichman said. “But it’s what we’re called...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth

NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York

YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
YORK, NE

