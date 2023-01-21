ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

106.9 KROC

How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?

There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
106.9 KROC

A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

New Trend Human Composting, Is It Legal In Minnesota?

In the past two years, two states have legalized human composting. Multiple States are beginning to propose the idea. Is it legal in Minnesota?. Growing up, I watched a lot of horror movies. My dad was a big fan of zombies, so I spent many hours watching classics such as 'Night Of The Living Dead', 'Dawn Of The Dead', 'Re-animator', and so on. Besides being slightly scared of a zombie apocalypse, I always thought of "what happens when there's no more room for bodies in cemeteries?"
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Community Policy