Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?
There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
New Trend Human Composting, Is It Legal In Minnesota?
In the past two years, two states have legalized human composting. Multiple States are beginning to propose the idea. Is it legal in Minnesota?. Growing up, I watched a lot of horror movies. My dad was a big fan of zombies, so I spent many hours watching classics such as 'Night Of The Living Dead', 'Dawn Of The Dead', 'Re-animator', and so on. Besides being slightly scared of a zombie apocalypse, I always thought of "what happens when there's no more room for bodies in cemeteries?"
