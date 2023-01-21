MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Fire personnel were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. MFD says the employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols. At a community meeting in Hickory Hill, Councilman J.B. Smiley...

