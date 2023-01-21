Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
City of Auburn expands veteran banner project, addresses recent community comments
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Auburn is expanding its banner program honoring veterans in their community. Last year, the city introduced the program where banners featuring the image, name, and service branch of local veterans lined Main Street. Promotion for the event was advertised on the Facebook page...
WBKO
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
WBKO
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
WBKO
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
WBKO
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
WBKO
VIDEO: 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame will take place this weekend. On Jan 27, a recognition of the class of 2023 will start the events for the weekend. It will occur between the girls’ and boys’ home games versus Greenwood at approximately 6:45 p.m.
WBKO
White Squirrel Brewery set to reopen at new location
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After closing in early 2020 due to capacity issues, and the pandemic, White Squirrel Brewery is set to reopen at its new location, currently Gasper Brewery in the Shakerag District. “We are going to create a world-class brewery right here in Bowling Green and that...
WBKO
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
WBKO
Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
WBKO
Two cars derail in Pembroke, Kentucky
PEMBROKE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Pembroke Fire Department responds to two rail cars that derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky Monday. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Authorities say there is no immediate danger to anyone, but they ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow CSX to clean up the scene.
WBKO
Lingering showers tonight before a dry Monday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight those showers are still moving through the area, they are expect to be very light, not accumulating to much. Monday morning there could be a few slick spots on the roads as temperatures dip down into the lower 30s tonight. Monday and Tuesday are...
WBKO
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week. Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.
WBKO
Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WBKO
A Windy Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of our Tuesday was nice, but clouds have arrived ahead of our next system. This one brings MAINLY rain to our region tonight into Wednesday, although some wet snow could mix in to the northwest. Moisture arrives in our region late this evening as...
WBKO
A nice Tuesday before wind and rain invade Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned to most areas Monday afternoon after a grey, gloomy morning. Much of our Tuesday looks good before yet another system arrives Tuesday night. Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here Tuesday night. Expect this one to bring...
WBKO
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
WBKO
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
WBKO
Police officers injured in restaurant assault
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
Comments / 0