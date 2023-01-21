ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvaton, KY

WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

White Squirrel Brewery set to reopen at new location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After closing in early 2020 due to capacity issues, and the pandemic, White Squirrel Brewery is set to reopen at its new location, currently Gasper Brewery in the Shakerag District. “We are going to create a world-class brewery right here in Bowling Green and that...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
WBKO

Two cars derail in Pembroke, Kentucky

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Pembroke Fire Department responds to two rail cars that derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky Monday. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Authorities say there is no immediate danger to anyone, but they ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow CSX to clean up the scene.
PEMBROKE, KY
WBKO

Lingering showers tonight before a dry Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight those showers are still moving through the area, they are expect to be very light, not accumulating to much. Monday morning there could be a few slick spots on the roads as temperatures dip down into the lower 30s tonight. Monday and Tuesday are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

A Windy Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of our Tuesday was nice, but clouds have arrived ahead of our next system. This one brings MAINLY rain to our region tonight into Wednesday, although some wet snow could mix in to the northwest. Moisture arrives in our region late this evening as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A nice Tuesday before wind and rain invade Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned to most areas Monday afternoon after a grey, gloomy morning. Much of our Tuesday looks good before yet another system arrives Tuesday night. Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here Tuesday night. Expect this one to bring...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Police officers injured in restaurant assault

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
GLASGOW, KY

