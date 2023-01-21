Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
KDRV
Kotek orders flags lowered for deadly California mass shooting leaving at least ten dead
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Governor Tina Kotek today is ordering flags at Oregon public institutions be flown at half-staff to honor victims and survivors of a mass shooting January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California. It left at least ten people dead and 20 people shot during the weekend. Flags...
KDRV
Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
KDRV
Kotek's office is taking applications for Klamath County District Attorney
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
