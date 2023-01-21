SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.

