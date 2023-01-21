ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KDRV

Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
KDRV

Kotek's office is taking applications for Klamath County District Attorney

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
