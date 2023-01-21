Read full article on original website
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
news9.com
OKC, Homeless Alliance To Survey City Population Experiencing Homelessness
The Homeless Alliance and the city of Oklahoma City are collaborating to survey the city's homeless population. The survey is made up of questions that will help the city to determine what other resources are needed and how many people are living without shelter. Last year's survey showed 471 people...
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
KOCO
Woman dies in hospital after being struck by car in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City. Just after 9 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.
KFOR
Winter Storm Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
KOCO
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
‘We never applied or received anything,’ Questions remain after state says OKC taco shop claimed over $238,000,000 in tax credits
One small taco shop in Oklahoma City claimed nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in tax credits, according to the state’s online database.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
One killed in crash near Tinker Air Force Base
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Oklahoma City.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
okcfox.com
Heavy snow falling across Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
