Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YAHOO!

Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
okcfox.com

Heavy snow falling across Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
OKLAHOMA STATE

