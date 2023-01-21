The Micah Shrewsberry Era is beginning to take shape, folks. If you haven’t been in the loop on Penn State men’s basketball because you were too busy celebrating the end of a successful football season, enjoying a much-needed holiday break, or preparing yourself for a new semester, don’t stress! We put together a short, yet informative recap of the Nittany Lions’ season so far and what it could possibly mean for playing ball in M A R C H.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO