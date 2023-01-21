WALLY KELLER CLASSIC: Port Charlotte crushes Moore Haven

PUNTA GORDA – It was apparent early on Friday that Port Charlotte’s opener against Moore Haven at the Wally Keller Classic was going to be more of a scrimmage than a contest.

The Terriers were just 4-6, playing mostly private schools and had given Pahokee its lone win during a 1-13 season. Port Charlotte, in the mix for a District 5A-11 title, came into Charlotte High’s Wally Keller Gymnasium a little angry after falling to North Port earlier in the week.

It didn’t help the Terriers’ cause that they only had seven players.

Port Charlotte 52, Moore Haven 13.

Afterward, Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said the silver lining was seeing his second unit play so many meaningful minutes. The Pirates rotated the entire bench into the game before the first quarter was over and continued to substitute liberally throughout the game.

“I will say we played great defense,” Rhoten said. “They did.They were trying to play hard. I was happy with the second unit because they tried to go out there and do what we asked. That’s why you only get 13.”

The highlight came during the second quarter with the two waves of Pirates nearly pitched a shutout, surrendering a bucket with 35 seconds remaining before halftime.

When sophomore Landon Lefresne’s free throw expanded a 29-6 halftime lead to 42-7 at the 3:38 mark of the third quarter, the running clock took over.

Sophomore Kaden Suber’s 14 points earned him Player of the Game honors.

With Friday’s game out of the way, Suber said the Pirates (11-7) are eager to take rival Charlotte’s best shot in Saturday night’s Wally Keller finale. The Pirates stunned Charlotte 55-42 in December at Port Charlotte playing the type of defense that ended Moore Haven.

“Coach says never to take the foot off the gas, up by 30 or down by 30, we always play hard and give our all,” Suber said. “Charlotte, I know beating them last time, they took it pretty personal. It would be nice to beat them twice in a year. Most Port Charlotte teams haven’t done that so it would be a nice feeling.”

Fort Pierce Central 63, Riverview 47: Derrick King scored 19 points while Christopher Maxon added 12 as the Cobras jumped out to an early eight-point lead and held the Rams at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Jason Jackson scored 19 points for the Rams (4-16).

In other games, Sacred Heart-Griffin out of Springfield, Illinois, played Norland and Fort Myers faced Alonso. Both games were still on the court at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 56, Parrish 49: At Parrish, the Mantas overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and closed out the game with a 23-8 fourth quarter to win their sixth consecutive game. Sophomore Mackenzie Long hit three 3-pointers during that decisive stretch, finishing with a game-high 19 points. Senior Breanna Carroll finished with 11 as the Mantas improved to 14-7.