"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-Up
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
No. 1 St. Edward edges No. 3 Garfield Heights in OT, No. 23 Brush stuns No. 10 Cleveland Heights on Chris Brownlee’s 3 at the CMI
LYNDHURST, Ohio — As Brush players gathered themselves on the bench for the final 23 seconds of the Chet Mason Invitational, junior guard Chris Brownlee told his teammates and coach of his intentions, if one of them got him the basketball. “They’re not going to help on the 3,...
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Woman nabbed while trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Chagrin Boulevard. At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle totaling $680.33. The woman put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: I-271 At 10:20...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
61-year-old man shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side
A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Monday night. No arrests have been made.
Cleveland Selects Nonprofit for Renovation, Management of Historic Highland Golf Course
Beyond renovations, the group will aim to protect the legacy of a course that has long served Black golfers
beckersasc.com
Cleveland hospital 1st in Midwest to perform awake pediatric endoscopy with EvoEndo system
Cleveland-based UH Rainbow Babies and Children's is the first facility in the Midwest to complete an awake pediatric endoscopy using the EvoEndo system. The EvoEndo Gastroscope is a single-use device that can be inserted orally or transnasally, allowing patients ages 5 and older to undergo endoscopic procedures without anesthesia or sedation, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the hospital.
