Chillicothe, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking – Injury Crash in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – One person was injured after a crash occurred around 8 am on Bridge Street. According to early reports, a two-car crash occurred on the Bridge Street Bridge closing down at least one lane on the riverside. Emergency crews are in the route we will update you with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals target homes and vehicles in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vandalism within the city. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to East Water, South Paint Street, North Mulberry, and West Main Streets on reported damage to vehicles and homes. This comes just one day after...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Ohio

If you are finding for the hotel total list in the Ohio region, you have gotten the right house. In this post, you are going to get a details total list of the best hotel that is located in the Ohio region. Also, a direction map link from your house,...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
meigsindypress.com

January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Murderer Indicted in Special Session of Ross County Grand Jury

CHILLICOTHE – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The Victim- Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. (23YO, Male, Columbus) later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Dogwood Festival Moved After Growth

PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

First Ohio State Fair Concert announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH

