The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a 65 cent decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021.
Mayor Breed announces increased police presence at S.F. Lunar New Year

San Francisco will be increasing police presence at San Francisco’s Lunar New Year celebrations today in response to the mass shooting event in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, on Jan. 21. Mayor London Breed announced the move over Twitter on Jan. 22, as information surrounding the Southern California shooting...
Tech layoffs shock young workers. The older people? Not so much.

When Lyft laid off 13% of its workers in November, Kelly Chang was shocked to find herself among the 700 people who lost their jobs at the San Francisco company. “It seemed like tech companies had so much opportunity,” said Chang, 26. “If you got a job, you made it. It was a sustainable path.”
