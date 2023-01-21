ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
US105

Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas

I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand

As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
TEXAS STATE
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

US105

