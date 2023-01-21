Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
Veteran Owned Harker Heights, Texas Business Is Popping A Snack In Style
(Harker Heights, Texas) - There's always a new spin on a food that everyone enjoys, isn't there? Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, of course. Just imagine a normal cheese pizza - feels like it's missing something, doesn't it?. Of course we're aren't trying to put down cheese pizza, because...
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas
I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand
As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange -- and you’re not alone.
Moss Rose Center in Killeen, Texas to Open as Warming Center Tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 22, 2023) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Moss Rose Center to provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6p.m. through Monday at 9a.m. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E)...
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
US105
Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0