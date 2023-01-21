PrizePicks and Morris Brown College Establish Esports Scholarship Fund to Enhance Professional Development Opportunities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Board of Regents announces new university presidents Lewis and Thompson-Sellers
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has named Dr. Georj Lewis president of Clayton State University and Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC), effective Feb. 1, 2023. Lewis currently serves as president of AMSC, a position he has held since November...
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023
ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce delays for Wednesday | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, as rain and wind move in overnight. Here's the list of schools that have announced delays so far:. Griffin-Spalding Schools. Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be on a three-hour delay Wednesday out of "an abundance of...
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested in Athens
The University of Georgia attempted to make strides this offseason by adding wide receiver Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to an already solid receiving core. Though in just the last week, they've lost arguably their best receiver in Adonai Mitchell enter the portal only to go to Texas, and now one ...
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris
In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta
Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson announces new flight options
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday that will give Atlantans more flight options when traveling to and from Africa. The service, beginning on May 16, will run four times a week from the airline’s base in Addis Ababa to Atlanta, with one stop...
Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops
A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
We Remember: Mama and Daddy King
The love story of King Sr. and Alberta King began on "Sweet" Auburn Avenue. Alberta Williams would sit on the porch of 501 Auburn Avenue reading or enjoying the day when one day Michael King met her for the first time. After eight years of courtship, the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 1926. The post We Remember: Mama and Daddy King appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
