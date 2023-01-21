Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A parking lot located in downtown Dothan will be closed on Monday. On Monday, January 30, The Houston County Commission will change the parking for the county’s Administration Building located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan. The parking lot closure is necessary for...
wtvy.com
Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One southbound lane of traffic on Ross Clark Circle will be closed until the end of the day Tuesday. According to information from the City of Dothan, a contractor working in the immediate areas around the roadway is the cause of the closure on January 24 starting at 8:00 a.m.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Lanes open on Ross Clark
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — One lane of Ross Clark Circle will be closed to traffic. Beginning Tuesday, January 24, at 8:00 a.m., one southbound lane of Ross Clark Circle will be closed from the traffic signal on Highway 231 to the Meadowbrook Drive South entrance. The closure is due...
wdhn.com
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Local government, agencies, businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, local governments and businesses are taking measures to protect their employees and citizens. Local governments and agencies closings and delays:. City of Enterprise. The City of Enterprise will delay opening until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Houston...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Recalls
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss recalls. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
wtvy.com
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Houston Academy's Kaelyn Tolley will be bowling at the University of Mobile. The Boll Weevils are looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. Geneva County vs Cottonwood boys basketball. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cottonwood boys basketball makes Geneva County first loss...
wtvy.com
Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks. The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023,...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Vinny & Woody
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed two handsome kittens from the Dothan Animal Shelter. Meet Vinny and Woody, two adventurous brothers who love to explore. They are very playful four-month-old orange tabby kittens. Neither of the brothers have been...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. towns could have the option to hire sheriff’s deputies
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County is trying to get some state legislation passed that would allow towns to hire sheriff’s deputies. The legislation would allow these deputies to exclusively work in the town limits, and could also help with law enforcement response time. One town that...
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
wdhn.com
First day on the job as new district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday was the first official day for Coffee and Pike county’s new district attorney. Governor Ivey appointed Enterprise attorney James Tarbox on Friday. Tarbox will replace Tom Anderson who recently was appointed as a supernumerary district attorney to be able to prosecute a case anywhere statewide.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — No through traffic will be allowed on five streets in Dothan while sewer work is occurring. City contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals during the week of January 23 through January 27 on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola...
wtvy.com
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
wtvy.com
Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
