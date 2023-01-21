ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox56news.com

Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
LEXINGTON, KY
thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

