FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
fox56news.com
Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
fox56news.com
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
thebig1063.com
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
WKYT 27
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a shooting on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning. They say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault is now facing a second-degree assault charge for the shooting. Police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers...
fox56news.com
'I kill people everywhere I go': Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. ‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for …. The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. Electric night at...
WIS-TV
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two shoplifters who allegedly stole a lot of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store. Officers said the two shoplifters stole over $4,800 of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty at 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, January...
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
Kentucky Transfers Bryce Hopkins, Keion Brooks Jr Flourishing With New Teams
If you've ever listened to a John Calipari press conference or two, you've probably heard this remark from the head coach about playing for Kentucky: "This isn't for everybody." It's hard to disagree, just take a look at the drama that has circulated around Big Blue Nation this season. "Rock ...
