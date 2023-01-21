Miley Cyrus Sets a Spotify Record for Streaming with “Flowers,” Eyes 400K in Sales, Inspires Diane Keaton Dance Video

Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Justin Bieber Cashes Out at 28, Sells Entire Song Catalog for $200 Mil, Raises Questions About Recording and Touring Future
Justin Bieber has sold all his peaches. The 28 year old pop star becomes the youngest of all music performers to sell the entire rights to his songs. The buyer is Hipgnosis, the very hot firm that has bought out catalogs of much older stars for more money and with more material. Universal Music Group will own Bieber’s master recordings. But all the songs like “Peaches” and “”Love Yourself” will be owned by Hipgnosis, including parts of songs he wrote with other people.
Showbiz411
Oscars Upset Coming in Best Actress? Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie” Is Suddenly the It Girl, Throws Out Oscar Campaign Rules
The new It Girl in Hollywood? British actress Andrea Riseborough, who stars in the indie, small budget “To Leslie.”. Released by no one you know, and directed by no one heard of, “To Leslie” got a last minute push from powerhouse agency CAA. They lined up dozens of famous actresses to come out swinging for Riseborough.
Showbiz411
Remembering Jerry Blavat, 82, Philly’s International DJ and TV Personality Extraordinaire, The Geater with the Heater
Jerry Blavat died this week at age 82. He battled myasthenia gravis, a neuro muscular disorder that is a cruel disease. Jerry was Philadelphia’s music diplomat, an international celebrity, deejay, and TV personality. Everyone in the music business knew him and loved him. He was indefatigable, a total music cheerleader. We were not close pals, but I admired him. He was always there to root for people. I remember how much he liked Phoebe Snow back in the day, and he was also a fan of my film, “Only the Strong Survive.”
Showbiz411
Review: Michael J. Fox Remarkable Documentary “Still” Example of How to Live an Uncompromising Life with Parkinson’s
Eight years ago, in 2015, actor Michael J. Fox had holes drilled in his head to stop the shaking from Parkinson’s Disease. The surgery was so dangerous and experimental that it’s not even mentioned in Davis Guggenheim’s extraordinary documentary about Fox, called “Still,” now at the Sundance Film Festival.
Showbiz411
Paul McCartney to Celebrate 81st Birthday With Book of Rare, Unseen 1964 Photos Taken by Him
Paul McCartney was in the eye of the storm, Beatlemania, in 1964 when his group took over the world. Now it seems he’s found a treasure trove of photos he took on a 35mm camera when it all happened. A book is coming called “Eyes of the Storm” on June 13th, five days before Sir Paul’s 81st birthday.
Showbiz411
Madonna Movie Cancelled at Universal Pictures Says Report, But We Kinda Knew, That Didn’t We?
The Madonna movie ain’t happening. Variety says Universal has cancelled the project, which was announced two years ago. The reason given is Madonna’s world tour. But the tour is just for a few months later this year, so that’s not an excuse. Pre-production could be happening while she’s away. They could also have found a real director instead of Madonna taking it on herself.
Showbiz411
Oscars 2023 Noms: Powerhouse CAA Pulls Off Last Minute Nod for Andrea Riseborough, Plus Shut Outs for Major Lead Black Actresses, Fail for “The Whale,” Netflix Strength Foreign Films
Some major surprises: the last minute pitch by powerhouse agency CAA for client Andrea Riseborough pulled off a nomination for a movie few have seen called “To Leslie”. this resulted in no nominations for lead Black actresses Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler…. “The Whale” was shut out of Best...
Showbiz411
UPDATING LIVE (Watch Here) Oscar Nominations Coming Tuesday Morning, 8:30am, Presented by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams
Showbiz411
Oscars Get Smart: Best Picture Nominees Mix Box Office Blockbusters with Art House Films “Top Gun” and “Avatar 2”
The Academy got smart this year, and took the message. Best Picture nominees were divided among box office blockbusters and art house films. In the past, few blockbusters have made the cut. The reasoning was the money they brought in was the reward. Nominating “Top Gun Maverick” and “Avatar The...
Showbiz411
Box Office: Blue Valentine as “Avatar 2” Crosses $600 Mil, “Otto” Is a Grumpy Hit
Amazing as it seems, “Avatar 2” is about to hit another milestone. The James Cameron sequel will cross $600 million tomorrow. Either there’s nothing to see, or people are bored, or they’re going back over and over to figure the whole thing out. Anyway. This is The Way of Water. It flows.
