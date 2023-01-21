ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcbi.com

One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville Academy starts construction on multipurpose building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Academy is expanding its extracurricular activities for students. Work has begun on a new recreation and performing arts building on campus. The school raised the money for the new multipurpose facility through a fundraising campaign supported by families and local businesses. The new facility...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Major road in Macon will be closed for crosstie repairs

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a big road closing to tell you about in Noxubee County. Highway 14 West at Highway 145 in Macon will be closed tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Noxubee County EMA Director Corey Brown said Kansas City Southern Railroad is replacing...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away. The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death. He passed away this morning. Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013. Funeral services have not been announced.
BRUCE, MS
wcbi.com

New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Mid-week rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A soggy weekend led to a cool and dry Monday. The next rain chance comes the middle of the week. Temperatures are staying cool this week. MONDAY NIGHT: The sky is going to remain mostly clear for tonight. The overnight temperature will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police search for suspect wanted for several car burglaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of car burglaries, and they need your help. Police believe this person is responsible for several burglaries there. If you recognize this person or have any information on these cases, call the Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Next front puts the 20s on tap

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Another cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday helps keep highs around the 50s and puts lows into the upper 20s. Two potential rain chances roll through the region. MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb to around 50 accompanied by partly cloudy skies. The stray shower cannot be ruled...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
MACON, MS

