wcbi.com
One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
wcbi.com
Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
wcbi.com
Starkville Academy starts construction on multipurpose building
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Academy is expanding its extracurricular activities for students. Work has begun on a new recreation and performing arts building on campus. The school raised the money for the new multipurpose facility through a fundraising campaign supported by families and local businesses. The new facility...
wcbi.com
Major road in Macon will be closed for crosstie repairs
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a big road closing to tell you about in Noxubee County. Highway 14 West at Highway 145 in Macon will be closed tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Noxubee County EMA Director Corey Brown said Kansas City Southern Railroad is replacing...
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
wcbi.com
City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died
BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away. The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death. He passed away this morning. Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013. Funeral services have not been announced.
wcbi.com
New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
wcbi.com
Mid-week rain chance
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A soggy weekend led to a cool and dry Monday. The next rain chance comes the middle of the week. Temperatures are staying cool this week. MONDAY NIGHT: The sky is going to remain mostly clear for tonight. The overnight temperature will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
wcbi.com
Teachers in Lee County learn how to incorporate arts into teaching tools
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers from across Tupelo and Lee County spent their day learning how to teach a variety of subjects using art. The Mississippi Arts Commission held a seminar called “Reboot” at the Link Centre. The goal is to show teachers how to integrate the arts as teaching tools.
wcbi.com
Family wants justice after neighbor allegedly shoots their family dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper, Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their dog Sipsey over the weekend, and now they are looking for justice. “I...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Winston County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. A Silver Alert has been issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell. Harrell was last seen Monday morning (January 23rd) walking down Yarbrough Carter Road near Highway...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police search for suspect wanted for several car burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of car burglaries, and they need your help. Police believe this person is responsible for several burglaries there. If you recognize this person or have any information on these cases, call the Tupelo...
wcbi.com
Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat. April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point...
wcbi.com
Next front puts the 20s on tap
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Another cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday helps keep highs around the 50s and puts lows into the upper 20s. Two potential rain chances roll through the region. MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb to around 50 accompanied by partly cloudy skies. The stray shower cannot be ruled...
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies ask public to help search for stolen SUV
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are hoping you can help them find a stolen SUV. A black GMC Denali was taken off Greenbrier Road in Macon. Deputies said the incident happened this past Sunday. This is a reference picture of a Denali that is similar to...
wcbi.com
Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
wcbi.com
Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
