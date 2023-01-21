ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ultra, Subliners, OpTic stay perfect in CDL Major II qualifying

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FpqF_0kM9T7SA00

The Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners and OpTic Texas remained unbeaten in Call of Duty League Major II qualifying by recording victories on Friday.

The Ultra (3-0) posted a 3-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Thieves (0-3). The Subliners (2-0) recorded a 3-1 win over the Florida Mutineers (1-2), and OpTic pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Surge (0-3).

Major II, which will include all 12 Call of Duty League teams, is scheduled to be played in Boston from Feb. 2-5. Qualifying for the event continues through Jan. 29.

Toronto prevailed 250-241 on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint, 6-1 on Mercado Las Almas Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Breenbergh Hotel Control.

New York opened with a 250-143 win on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint before Florida claimed El Asilo Search and Destroy 6-3. The Subliners pulled away by capturing Breenbergh Hotel Control 6-0 and Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint 250-160.

Seattle jumped on top with a 250-167 victory on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint before Texas took Embassy Search and Destroy 6-4 and El Asilo Control 3-1. The Surge pulled even with a 250-146 decision on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, but OpTic prevailed 6-2 on the decisive fifth map, Al Bagra Fortress Search and Destroy.

Action continues Saturday with four matches:
–Boston Breach vs. Vegas Legion
–Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens
–Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Texas
–Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Major II qualifying, with match win-loss record and game win-loss differential:
1. Toronto Ultra, 3-0, +8
2. New York Subliners, 2-0, +4
3. OpTic Texas, 2-0, +2
4. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, +3
5. Boston Breach, 1-1, +2
6. Vegas Legion, 1-0, +1
7. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 1-1, +1
8. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, -2
9. Florida Mutineers, 1-2, -3
10. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, -4
11. Seattle Surge, 0-3, -5
12. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-3, -7

–Field Level Media

