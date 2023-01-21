Read full article on original website
Throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure off the coast is continuing to leave northern California under a dry weather pattern and keeping the storm track well to our north. The ridge off the coast is also leaving us with clear to sunny skies, the potential for colder overnight low temperatures and warmer daytime high temperatures through the middle of this week. Downslope north winds overnight have kept most of the valley from getting much colder than early Monday, but it's a little bit colder in Chico where the wind is more sheltered. Foothill areas are starting out a little warmer due to the northeast winds, but our higher elevations are mostly running several degrees colder than early Monday for the start of your Tuesday. We're starting out under clear skies and have modest north winds to start the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and single digits to 20's in most of our mountain zones overnight. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph through the day in the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will be possible in the foothills and northern Sierra through your Tuesday. We'll be sunny across our entire region this afternoon and our high temperatures are projected to end up several degrees warmer than Monday's. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 60's, foothill areas will range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, Sierra areas will range from the 30's to 40's, and the Northern Mountains will mostly end up in the 50's Tuesday afternoon. The clear skies and more modest north winds are projected to leave our temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday evening, and you'll likely want to have an extra layer handy if you're planning on being outside.
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning. Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
Strong winds, heavy snow and difficult travel conditions have prompted Monday to be a weather alert day. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and high wind warnings have been issued for different parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning has...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
A robust storm system tracking through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring the threat of strong winds to the area. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. All counties in North Alabama are included along with parts of Southern Middle Tennessee highlighted in brown […]
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
GRAY, MAINE – The next system in the ongoing active weather pattern is forecast to pass through southern New England Sunday night before exiting through the Gulf of Maine on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing another round of snowfall to the region. The heaviest snowfall rates...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
A winter storm will be impacting many parts of northern and western New Mexico on Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many areas. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning is been issued for parts of Colfax and...
The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Due to increase demand and oil prices, prices at the pump are going up according to AAA. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
