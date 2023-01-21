ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Father bought shotgun more than two weeks before apparent murder-suicide

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two weeks before 51-year-old Christopher Wood killed himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, in an apparent murder-suicide, he legally purchased the shotgun that was used during the tragic incident. Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms to NewsChannel 9 that Christopher Wood purchased the gun […]
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
WKTV

Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police

A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott

The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

