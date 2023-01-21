Read full article on original website
Funeral, calling hours set for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was killed in Syracuse drive-by shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. - Funeral services will be this week for Brexialee “Brexi” Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down only feet from her home last week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 515 Oakwood Ave....
Father bought shotgun more than two weeks before apparent murder-suicide
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two weeks before 51-year-old Christopher Wood killed himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, in an apparent murder-suicide, he legally purchased the shotgun that was used during the tragic incident. Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms to NewsChannel 9 that Christopher Wood purchased the gun […]
Driver involved in double-deadly Cazenovia accident this past summer pleads guilty
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty. The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, N.Y. has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st […]
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
County social services in NY botch many child death investigations, system failing kids, audit says
Syracuse, N.Y. — County social services agencies botched investigations into child abuse in nearly half of the child fatalities in New York state over a three-year period, according to a state audit released Tuesday. The audit, by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, said the state could do more to hold...
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Syracuse, NY
Comments / 2