US pilot shot down four Soviet MiGs in 30 minutes -- and kept it a secret for 50 years
Royce Williams was a real life "Top Gun" 10 years before Tom Cruise was even born.
Royce Williams was a real life "Top Gun" 10 years before Tom Cruise was even born.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0