The Last of Us fans were hit with yet another fairly brutal death in the second episode of the show. Anyone who has played The Last of Us games knows it's a series where pretty much no one is safe. Anyone can come and go at any time, but it's also a series that tries very hard to make you care about every single person that Joel and Ellie befriend. These are very rich characters that hold a lot of weight and importance, but they're all just as important in death as they are in life. Naturally, anyone who played the game was expecting the second episode to feature a pretty big death and it did indeed happen.

2 DAYS AGO