ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Underrated Action Game Prior to New Sequel
An underrated action game that first launched back in 2019 is now slated to release on Nintendo Switch in the near future. In a general sense, the Switch is a platform that often sees new titles land on the platform months or years after they have previously come to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. And while Switch owners have become accustomed to this pattern, it still means that they have to wait longer than anticipated to play certain titles. Luckily, one game, in particular, will now be coming to Switch before the arrival of its sequel in the coming months.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Getting Another Fan-Favorite JRPG
A new report has claimed that Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S should soon be able to play a popular JRPG from yesteryear. This week has already been a pretty big one for Xbox fans when it comes to JRPGs as titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise have all landed on the gaming platform for the first time. And while Microsoft has made clear in the past that it wants to keep bringing other Japanese games to Xbox hardware, it looks like this pursuit will be continuing later in 2023.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event
Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
ComicBook
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
ComicBook
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
League of Legends cheaters may become more common, says Riot
Update after cyber attack against the company.
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%
A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
ComicBook
Popular Batman Game Only $3.85 for a Limited Time
A popular Batman game is only $3.85, but only for a limited time, and unfortunately, only available via a single platform. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any gaming console under the sun, you're out of luck. This deal is not available to you. If you're a PC gamer and have Steam, then this deal is for you, courtesy of Green Man Gaming.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Lord of the Rings game is coming out later this year. The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom is a new "lightweight, cooperative" tabletop game in which the players work together to progress Frodo's journey to Mount Doom. Players use colored dice to determine which figure can be moved and how many dice can be moved. These are coupled with black dice that trigger threats or cause certain encounters to grow. Players must work together to protect Frodo as he makes his way across Middle-Earth, trying to dodge the forces of Saruman and Sauron as they progress. Players can only achieve victory by getting Frodo to Mount Doom.
ComicBook
WWE 2K23 Reveals New Game Mode, First Images, and More
2K pulled the curtain back on the much anticipated WWE 2K23, revealing a brand new mode, the first images of several WWE Superstars, and new gameplay and edition details. John Cena will be the cover star of WWE 2K23, and accompanying the show-stopping star is a brand new mode to the 2K franchise. That will be the beloved WarGames from NXT and most recently Survivor Series, and you certainly expect absolute chaos in the caged two-ring structure. We also got our first look at several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, and while he wasn't shown just yet, 2K also revealed Bad Bunny will make his WWE 2K debut. You can check out all of the released images starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Death: Fan-Favorite Character Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Episode 2
The Last of Us fans were hit with yet another fairly brutal death in the second episode of the show. Anyone who has played The Last of Us games knows it's a series where pretty much no one is safe. Anyone can come and go at any time, but it's also a series that tries very hard to make you care about every single person that Joel and Ellie befriend. These are very rich characters that hold a lot of weight and importance, but they're all just as important in death as they are in life. Naturally, anyone who played the game was expecting the second episode to feature a pretty big death and it did indeed happen.
ComicBook
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
