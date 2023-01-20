ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally

Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Suddenly Erupts Ahead of $60,000,000 Token Unlock

An Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin surged this weekend ahead of a large token unlocking event, defying conventional trading wisdom. Axie Infinity (AXS) rallied from trading around $9.20 on Saturday to a high of $13.84 on Sunday, a more than 50% increase. AXS, the 41st-ranked crypto asset by market cap, has...
Coin Bureau Makes Prediction on Circle’s USDC, Issues Stark Warning – Here’s His Outlook

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is predicting one US dollar-pegged stablecoin is poised to run the market. Coin Bureau host Guy Turner tells his 2.2 million subscribers that Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, is on its way to overtaking Tether’s USDT as the world’s dominant stablecoin.
Bitcoin Cash Backer Roger Ver Sued for $20,000,000 by Bankrupt Crypto Broker Genesis

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) advocate and veteran of the crypto space Roger Ver is being sued by bankrupt lender Genesis for allegedly failing to settle options trades. According to a filing at the New York State Supreme Court, Ver has 20 days to answer a complaint from Genesis regarding his alleged failure to settle $20 million worth of cryptocurrency options transactions.
Regulators in New York Taking Aim at Crypto Firms That Mishandle Customer Funds: Report

The New York state financial regulator is preparing to release new guidelines aimed at preventing another co-mingling crypto collapse like FTX. According to a new report from Reuters, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is releasing regulations today that will ensure that crypto companies will keep customers’ digital assets separate from their own.
Institutions Fade Crypto Rally, Go Short on Bitcoin (BTC) As Markets Bounce: Coinshares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors aren’t convinced by the recent rallies in crypto markets. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds evidence of bearishness among North American investors as short Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw inflows last week. “Digital asset investment products...

