Los Angeles, CA

1 person dead, another injured in Mid-City stabbing

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFkjS_0kM9SlEO00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles today.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of S. Longwood Ave. around 3:49 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officers discovered a man in his 60's not breathing and unconscious with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead.

Another man in his 30's was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is currently unknown.

LAPD said there is a person in custody. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

