State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

By Allison Bruhl
 4 days ago
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Clyde Gay. We regret the error.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.

After the investigation wraps up, Louisiana State Police will determine any possible charges and then the case will be presented to the district attorneys, a Louisiana State Police Troop E spokesperson said Tuesday.

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were hit and killed by a Freightliner while changing a flat tire along I-49 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The crash victims were identified by State Police as Tyran Williams, 19; Dylan Young, 21; and Broderick Moore, 19, all of Texas. The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta.

Gay allegedly hit all three young men after drifting onto the interstate’s northbound shoulder, according to LSP.

Williams and Moore were freshmen majoring in music, and Young was a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.

The Southern University System Foundation created a memorial fund in honor of the three students and to offer support to their families. To make a donation, visit foundation.sus.edu/human-jukebox-memorial-fund.

Comments / 0

 

