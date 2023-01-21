Jasmine Jobson, who plays tough street soldier Jaq in Netflix’s Top Boy, has been cast as the lead of ITVX psychological drama series Platform 7. The series has been shooting in the north of England for several months. It follows Jobson as Lisa, who after a witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the traumatic event. Jobson’s star has been rising through her Top Boy role, which landed her a BAFTA nomination. She has also appeared in BBC One’s Noughts and Crosses. Toby Regbo (Chivalry, A Discovery...

