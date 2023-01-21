Read full article on original website
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Jasmine Jobson, who plays tough street soldier Jaq in Netflix’s Top Boy, has been cast as the lead of ITVX psychological drama series Platform 7. The series has been shooting in the north of England for several months. It follows Jobson as Lisa, who after a witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the traumatic event. Jobson’s star has been rising through her Top Boy role, which landed her a BAFTA nomination. She has also appeared in BBC One’s Noughts and Crosses. Toby Regbo (Chivalry, A Discovery...
One crisp spring evening, the Wasteland Theatre Company gathered to rehearse Romeo and Juliet. Jonathan “Bram” Thomas was playing Romeo. A self-confessed Shakespeare geek, he’d graduated with a BA in theatre, and this wasn’t his first time playing one half of the star-crossed lovers. But it was the first time a mutant scorpion the size of a Jeep had rampaged on to his stage.
