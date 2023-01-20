ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: List of Brandon Jordan's NFL clientele

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrjnT_0kM9SO7n00

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker hit a home run when he hired Brandon T. Jordan as the new Pass Rush Specialist of the Spartans defense. Jordan came to MSU as a well respected personal trainer, working with a plethora of NFL talent. Since joining the Spartans coaching staff, the list of NFL talent Jordan has worked with has only grown.

Check out the updated list of NFL talent Jordan is working with via Twitter:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Georgia Bulldogs given first-round NFL draft grades

ESPN’s Matt Miller released a list of all players with first-round 2023 NFL draft grades along with comparisons to pro players. Two Georgia Bulldogs made the list. All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter is listed as the No. 3 pick in the draft and is compared to Fletcher Cox, who is a four-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowl selection.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy