Fire crews responding to fire at the old Edison plant in South Boston

BOSTON — Boston Firefighters responding to a fire at the old Edison plant in South Boston Friday night. The building is currently under construction, according to fire officials.

Crews are working to put out the flames seen coming from the roof.

No additional information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

